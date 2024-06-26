19 Dead, 1,224 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) At least 19 people were killed and 1,224 others injured in 1,116 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many 579 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 645 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 620 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 216 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 239 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 78 accidents and 80 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 77 victims.
According to the data, 952 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 24 vans, 15 passenger buses, 30 truck and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
