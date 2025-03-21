Open Menu

19 Dead , 1,260 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) At least 19 people were killed and 1,260 others inured in 1,100 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 565 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 695 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 706 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road traffic accidents. The statistics show that 242 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 68 accidents and 69 victims, and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 70 victims.

According to the data, 1,019 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 38 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

