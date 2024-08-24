19 Dead, 1,332 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) At least 19 people were killed and 1,332 others injured in 1,226 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 563 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 769 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 724 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 491 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 286 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 103 victims, and at third Multan with 84 accidents and 103 victims.
According to the data, 1,116 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 87 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.
