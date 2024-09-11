Open Menu

19 Dead, 1,353 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Nineteen people were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,302 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 783 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 756 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 278 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 99 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1216 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 31 vans, six passenger buses, 33 truck and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

11 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan