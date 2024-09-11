19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Nineteen people were killed and 1,353 others injured in 1,302 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 783 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 756 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 278 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 99 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1216 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 31 vans, six passenger buses, 33 truck and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.