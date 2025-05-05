Open Menu

19 Dead, 1,482 Injured In 1,276 Road Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

19 dead, 1,482 injured in 1,276 road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,276 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, 19 people lost their lives while 1,482 others were injured in these accidents. Of the injured, 644 individuals with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, whereas 838 victims with minor injuries received on-site medical treatment from rescue teams, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals.

Most of the accidents involved motorbikes, highlighting the urgent need for effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline to curb the rising number of RTCs.

Further analysis revealed that among the victims were 786 drivers, including 68 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 546 passengers. Lahore topped the list with 228 reported RTCs affecting 382 individuals, followed by Multan with 78 crashes and 88 victims, and Gujranwala with 78 incidents and 80 victims.

In total, 1,501 victims were reported, comprising 1,205 males and 296 females. Age-wise, 287 victims were under 18, 810 were between 18 and 40, and the remaining 404 were above 40 years of age.

The data also showed that 1,191 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 142 motorcars, 26 vans, 11 passenger buses, 31 trucks, and 113 other vehicles—including carts—were involved in these crashes.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

37 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

41 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

44 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

50 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

59 minutes ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

1 hour ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan