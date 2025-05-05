19 dead, 1,482 injured in 1,276 road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,276 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, 19 people lost their lives while 1,482 others were injured in these accidents. Of the injured, 644 individuals with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, whereas 838 victims with minor injuries received on-site medical treatment from rescue teams, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals.

Most of the accidents involved motorbikes, highlighting the urgent need for effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline to curb the rising number of RTCs.

Further analysis revealed that among the victims were 786 drivers, including 68 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 546 passengers. Lahore topped the list with 228 reported RTCs affecting 382 individuals, followed by Multan with 78 crashes and 88 victims, and Gujranwala with 78 incidents and 80 victims.

In total, 1,501 victims were reported, comprising 1,205 males and 296 females. Age-wise, 287 victims were under 18, 810 were between 18 and 40, and the remaining 404 were above 40 years of age.

The data also showed that 1,191 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 142 motorcars, 26 vans, 11 passenger buses, 31 trucks, and 113 other vehicles—including carts—were involved in these crashes.