19 Dead, 1,496 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) At least 19 people were killed and 1,496 others injured in 1,306 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 612 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 884 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 843 drivers, 72 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 295 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 85 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 58 victims.
According to the data, 1,237 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 24 vans, eight passenger buses, 25 truck and 118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Horse and Cattle Show 2025: Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPCTA, Dosti Foundation organizes Peshawar Literary Festival 202527 seconds ago
-
LHC Bahawalpur bench introduces video-link hearings31 seconds ago
-
Local welfare organization commits to tackling climate change33 seconds ago
-
19 dead, 1,496 injured in Punjab road accidents38 seconds ago
-
General Holdup/Blockade in Kashmore by DIG10 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi visits ITP Headquarters, reviews operations10 minutes ago
-
Khosa takes notice of news regarding slow works of development projects10 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates expansion of Safa Quetta project, pledges government's support10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat launches tree plantation drive in Khuzdar11 minutes ago
-
Horse and Cattle Show 2025: Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclude11 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police locates & reunites a 4-year-old missing girl with her family20 minutes ago