19 Dead, 1,496 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

19 dead, 1,496 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) At least 19 people were killed and 1,496 others injured in 1,306 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 612 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 884 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 843 drivers, 72 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 295 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 85 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data, 1,237 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 24 vans, eight passenger buses, 25 truck and 118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

