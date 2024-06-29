19 dead,1316 injured in 1187 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least nineteen persons were killed and 1316 injured in 1187 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 610 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 706 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 676 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data 1091 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.