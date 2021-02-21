UrduPoint.com
19 Deaths, 569 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:30 AM

19 deaths, 569 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The death toll due to coronavirus reached 5,204 after another 19 people succumbed to coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 167,345 after the registration of 569 new cases while the recoveries were registered as 154,895.

The P&SHD confirmed that 363 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 24 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Jehlum, 7 in Gujranwala, 13 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Chiniot, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 27 in Khushab, 4 in Bhakkar, 7 in Multan, 3 in Vehari, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 7 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Okara and 1 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,190,634 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

