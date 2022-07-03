UrduPoint.com

19 Die, 14 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Balochistan's Sherani District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

19 die, 14 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 19 people died and 14 including women and children received severe injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in Sherani district area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger coach from Rawalpindi carrying 33 commuters was on its way when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver failed to control it due to overspeeding near Danasar area of Sherani district.

As a result, 19 passengers including women and children died on the spot while 14 others suffered wounds.

Soon after the incident, local administration along with officials reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Zhob district headquarters hospital where the treatments were started.

The identity of the bodies of the deceased and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

He directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts. He also issued instructions to the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob's hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The CM also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident of the Sherani district.

He also directed the relevant deputy commissioner to take measures to provide the best health facilities to the injured in the hospitals.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Driver Died Zhob Rawalpindi SITE Women Sunday From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

6 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

15 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

15 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.