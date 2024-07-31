Open Menu

19 Die, 15 Injured Due To Rains, Flash Floods During Last Couple Of Days In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Around 19 persons died and 15 received injuries due to rains, flash floods and wind storms during the last two days in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), among the dead around four are men, four women and 11 children.

While among injured, six are men, three women and six children, adds the PDMA report issued here on Wednesday.

Torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm damaged 61 houses in the province among which 37 are partially and 24 are fully.

The damage to life and property due to extreme weather events were received in districts including Kohat, Bajaur, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Dir Upper, Kohistan Upper and Lower, Abbotabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, South Waziristan and Hangu.

