19 disbursement centrs established in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 19 disbursement centres have been established in the district for delivering cash relief worth Rs 12,000 to registered eligible deserving women under Ehsaas Emergency Relief Program and more than 67,000 women of the district would be disbursed the amount under the programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited different centres and checked the necessary arrangements. He went to Government New Model Girls' High school Ghulam Mohammad Abad, MC Girls High School Pratab Nagar Jhang Road and other centres and reviewed administrative and security matters.