19 district police officers transferred, Wasim made SP Traffic Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of 19 district police officers and posted them against their new assignments.

According to a notification issued here from the central police office, those transferred included five BPS-19 officers and 14 BPS-18 officers.

DPO Kohat, Captain� Wahid Mehmood has been transferred and posted DPO DI Khan relieving Dilawar Khan Bangash who has been posted as SSP CTD KP. DPO Mohmand, Abdur Rashid has been posted as SP Investigation, CPO Peshawar.

Wasim Ahmed Khalil, Commandant Campus Police Peshawar has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic Peshawar relieving Fazal Ahmed Jan, SP Traffic Peshawar has been transferred and posted as DPO Mohmand tribal district.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal SSP Operation Central Zone CTD has been transferred and posted as district police officer DPO Khyber relieving Muhammad Hussain who has been made Deputy Commandant Elite Force KP.

Muhammad Quresh Khan has been transferred and posted as District Police Officer Kurram district relieving Rahim Shah who has been SP Special Branch KP.

Zaibullah Khan DPO Mansehra has been transferred and posted as AIG Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Sadiq Hussain who has been made DPO Mansehra.

Shahid Ahmed SP Investigation Swat has been transferred and posted as DPO Hangu relieving Ehsan Ullah who has been made SP CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kashif Zilfiqar SSP Traffic Peshawar has been posted out as DPO Nowshera relieving Captain � Mansoor Aman who has been posted as DPO Kohat.

Sayyed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani DPO Swabi has been transferred and posted as AIG Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Atiq Ullah Wazir, DPO South Waziristan has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant RRF KP relieving Muhammad Khurram Rashid who has been made AIG Operations KP.