19 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 19 persons drowned as a boat with over 110 aboard capsized in the Indus River in Machhka Union Council of Sadiqabad Tehsil on Monday.

According to police sources, the boat was coming from Rojhan to Machhka.

More than 90 people were rescued, while the bodies of 19 were retrieved from the river by the rescue teams.

Some 35 divers of Rescue 1122 with the help of locals were still searching for the people.

The district administration officials reached the site of incident.