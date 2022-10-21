UrduPoint.com

19 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

19 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 19 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and seized over nine kg narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, Rattaamral, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan and Gungmandi police conducted raids and rounded up 10 drugs peddlers and bottleggers namely Waqar Hussain, Qaiser Mehmood, Qasim, Suleman, Abbas, Ismail, Rizwan, Waheed, Jamal, Tasawar, and recovered over nine kg charras, five liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, raids were also conducted to net illegal weapon holders and City, Gungmandi, New Town, R.A.Bazar, Airport and Chontra police held nine accused namely Idrees, Qasim, Faizan, Waqas, Zohaib Zafar, Irfan, Ayaz, Arslan and Azmat on recovery of eight 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Arslan Bani Rawalpindi All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

25 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

37 minutes ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.