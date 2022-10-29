UrduPoint.com

19 Drug Peddlers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 19 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over seven kg charras, 31 litres liquor, six 30-bore pistols, one 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and held Waqas with 2.5 kg charras and New Town police rounded up Aqeel Ahmed for having 1580 grams charras.

Wah Cantt, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, and Patriata police raided in their respective areas and arrested Ishtiaq, Haris, Babar, Sohail Azhar, and Numan with over three kg charras.

Naseerabad police held Khalid Rashid for possessing 10 liters of liquor.

Taxila police netted Shahid with five litres liquor, Ghulam Mohiuddin with six liters liquor and Rashid for having five liters liquor.

Kalar Syedan police also arrested an accused namely Azhar Hussain for possessing five liters liquor.

Seven accused namely Musadiq Ullah, Abdul Moiz, Irfan Latif, Hamza Ashfaq, Hamid Hussain, Sarmad Wajid, and Toqeer were sent behind the bars for having six 30 bore pistols, one 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

