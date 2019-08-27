19 elected members from tribal districts took oath as member of KP Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed yet another historic day in its parliamentary history when 19 elected public representatives from tribal districts took oath as members of the assembly on Tuesday.

In all a total of 19 MPAs took oath administered to them by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Among 19 MPAs, nine belonged to ruling Pakistan Tehri-e-Insaf (PTI), four to Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), three to Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP), one Awami National Party (ANP), one Jamat-e-Islami and one Independent.

Among nine PTI MPAs, seven took oath on general seats, one on women reserved seat and one minority. While among four JUIF MPAs, three took oath on general seat and one for women reserved seat.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan and Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said it is a memorable day as for the first time in the history of the country, public representatives from tribal districts have been given membership in KP assembly. He said the merger of FATA into KP was a big task and for its successful accomplishment, the credit goes to Pak-Amry, other security agencies, politicians, journalists and all stakeholders.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani also thanked Prime Minister, Imran Khan for taking keen interest in merger of FATA into KP. He also assured his full cooperation to the MPAs from tribal districts in resolution of problem being faced by the people of their respective areas.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said it is a day of joy for the whole nation and merger of FATA with KP completed. He said the merger was a very big challenge for the government which it accepted and completed with the cooperation of all stakeholders. He said now the government focuses on development of tribal districts for which a huge amount of Rs. 100 billion has been earmarked which would be utilized in current year.

The KP CM also stressed on newly elected MPAs to fully concentrate on problems of their respective areas and take advantage of provincial assembly in highlighting the same and gets support for resolution. He said the government and the Opposition will fully support MPAs from tribal district in uplift of the region and for resolution of problems.

Leader of Opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani also spoke on the occasion and congratulated newly elected MPAs. Durrani said FATA remained in a state of war from around 10 to 15 years and now deserves full attention for compensation in shape of development. He also requested the government to provide more funds to MPAs from tribal districts for development in their respective Constituencies. Similarly, he continued, relaxation should also be given by Public Service Commission in appointments for tribal districts so that development work could start with required pace.