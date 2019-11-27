UrduPoint.com
19 Employees Promoted In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 19 employees of the DC's office and the revenue departments have been promoted to assistants and senior clerks.

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary distributed orders among the employees during a ceremony held at his office on Wednesday.

The DC said that the employees would now perform their duties with more devotion and dedication. He directed the officials to prepare a record of promotion cases of other employees.

