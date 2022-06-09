19 fertilizer sale points set up in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The district government set up 19 sale points for supplying urea fertilizer to farmers at subsidized rate.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Thursday said that farmers could buy a bag of urea for Rs 1,850.

Officials from revenue and agricultural departments would be present round the clock at those points for provision of fertilizer, he added.

Moreover, he said, that a strict monitoring mechanism was devised to discourage middleman's role in the business. He also ordered crackdown on the hoarders to ensure a smooth provision of the organic compound to farmers.

The DC said that he was adamant to provide the best facilities to the farmers at their doorstep.