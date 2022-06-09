UrduPoint.com

19 Fertilizer Sale Points Set Up In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

19 fertilizer sale points set up in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The district government set up 19 sale points for supplying urea fertilizer to farmers at subsidized rate.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Thursday said that farmers could buy a bag of urea for Rs 1,850.

Officials from revenue and agricultural departments would be present round the clock at those points for provision of fertilizer, he added.

Moreover, he said, that a strict monitoring mechanism was devised to discourage middleman's role in the business. He also ordered crackdown on the hoarders to ensure a smooth provision of the organic compound to farmers.

The DC said that he was adamant to provide the best facilities to the farmers at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Business Sale Buy From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

52 minutes ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

1 hour ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

2 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.