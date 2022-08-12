19 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 19 food points and a milk carrying vehicle over laws violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at seven grocery stores, three fast food points, two milk shops, two hotels, one sweets shop, one chicken shop, one water plant, one godown and an ice cream shop besides imposing a fine of Rs 339,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the team also got registered a case against an owner of a milk shop.

The teams also discarded 241-liter expired cold drinks, 40-kg of unhygienic oil and 8-kg prohibitedchewing betel nut in the division while notices were served to 117 owners of food pointsfor selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.