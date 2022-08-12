UrduPoint.com

19 Food Outlets Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

19 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 19 food points and a milk carrying vehicle over laws violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at seven grocery stores, three fast food points, two milk shops, two hotels, one sweets shop, one chicken shop, one water plant, one godown and an ice cream shop besides imposing a fine of Rs 339,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the team also got registered a case against an owner of a milk shop.

The teams also discarded 241-liter expired cold drinks, 40-kg of unhygienic oil and 8-kg prohibitedchewing betel nut in the division while notices were served to 117 owners of food pointsfor selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Water Oil Fine Vehicle National University

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

26 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

1 hour ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

1 hour ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.