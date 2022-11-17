19 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 19 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed a fine of Rs 341,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

The teams discarded 40-kg tea leaflets,18-kg spices,10 liters of oil, six liters of substandardcold drinks and five liters of milk while notices were issued to 62 owners forselling sub-standard foods.