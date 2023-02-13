UrduPoint.com

19 Food Outlets Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

19 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 19 food points and four milk-carrying vehicles over adulteration.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 216,000 on 19 food outlets over violation.

Food safety team checked various milk-carrying vehicles and imposed Rs 14,000 on four milk suppliers over sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams discarded 123 liters of unwholesome cold drinks and 6-kg sweetswhile 137 warning notices were issued to various food points.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

8 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

2 hours ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.