19 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 19 food points and four milk-carrying vehicles over adulteration.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 216,000 on 19 food outlets over violation.

Food safety team checked various milk-carrying vehicles and imposed Rs 14,000 on four milk suppliers over sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams discarded 123 liters of unwholesome cold drinks and 6-kg sweetswhile 137 warning notices were issued to various food points.