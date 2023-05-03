19 food outlets fined:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 19 food points and three milk sellers over violation of laws in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams, under the supervision of deputy director (Operation) PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, conducted raids at 19 food outlets including grocery shops, chicken shops, school canteen, milk shops, sweets shops in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 204,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard storage.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams inspected 19,345 liters milk carried in 19 vehicles and imposed Rs 9000 fine to three milk suppliers over adulteration.

The teams also discarded 197-litre expired cold drinks, 4-kg of spices and 2-kg sub-standard ice-cream in the division while notices were served to 91 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic food.