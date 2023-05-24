UrduPoint.com

19 Food Points Fined:

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Wednesday imposed fine over 19 food points and six milk suppliers over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 289,000 on 19 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

Meanwhile, the food safety team imposed a fine of Rs 133,000 over six milk sellers for adulteration.

The PFA team discarded 200 liters adulterated milk,2000 liters unhygienic water,26 liters expired beverages and 15 kg adulterated sweets,while 94 warning notices were served to owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods in the division.

