19 gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) ::The district police on Sunday arrested 19 gamblers in separate raids and recovered stake money of Rs185,000 from their possessions.

In a press statement issued by DPO here, Topi police arrested 11 gamblers red-handed and recovered 121,000 while Chota Lahor police arrested eight persons betting on cards and recovered 64,200 from them.

Police also recovered two pistols during the raids and registered the cases under the Prevention of Gambling Act and started an investigation into the matter.