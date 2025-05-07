19 gamblers arrested

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Police raided a den and arrested 19 gamblers and recovered Rs 8.5 million valued goods including 1.3 million stake money, mobile phones, motorcycles, a car and other gambling stuff.

According to SHO Qureshi Wala police station, Imran Umar, the raid resulted in the recovery of Rs.

1.3 million stake money. In addition, police seized mobile phones, motorcycles, and a car — assets collectively valued at more than Rs. 7.1 million and the total value of the recovered items exceeded Rs. 8.5 million.