19 gamblers caught in faisalabad

Police on Monday arrested 19 gamblers from two dens and recovered stake money from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 19 gamblers from two dens and recovered stake money from their possession.

On a tip-off, Ghulam Muhammadabad police raided at two different gambling dens in Punu chowk and Baseline and arrested 19 gamblers.

Police recovered stake money and sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases.