19 Gamblers Caught In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:42 PM
Police on Monday arrested 19 gamblers from two dens and recovered stake money from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 19 gamblers from two dens and recovered stake money from their possession.
On a tip-off, Ghulam Muhammadabad police raided at two different gambling dens in Punu chowk and Baseline and arrested 19 gamblers.
Police recovered stake money and sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases.