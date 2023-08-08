19 gangsters held, looted goods recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 19 members of seven Inter-district dangerous gangs and recovered looted goods worth over Rs 4.2 million.

DSP organized crime Hakim Ali Khan Baloch while holding a press conference said that police have traced and arrested three members of the Zaini gang including Zain Shahzad, Faisal, and Talha who were involved in looting cash from citizens after withdrawing from banks.

Similarly, five members of the cattle, transformer theft gang including Ahsan, Waseem, Abdul Sattar, Zahid and Zubair and the motorcycle gang Sheikh Rizwan. Two members of Irshad alias Shada gang. The police have also recovered looted goods from gangsters across the district.