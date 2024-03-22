19 held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) At least 19 people were arrested with eight kilograms of hashish, 386 of liter wine, two pistols and a gun recovered in a crackdown launched by the police here Friday.

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) said in the statement that action against outlaws was continued in full swing and there would be no flexibility shown in this regard.

He said all of the accused were arrested from different parts of the district within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked and being trialed under the relevant section of the criminal law of the 1976 constitution.

He urged the masses to inform police about any sort of notorious activity to quell it timely forceful manner.

The statement, however, couldn't reveal identity the of the accused.