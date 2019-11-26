19 held during crackdown against criminals in Capital

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested 19 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Shalimar police arrested a Nigerian National allegedly involved in supplying narcotics at educational institution and recovered 1210 grams hashish from him.

Women police arrested a house maid namely Nargis involved in theft case.

Kohsar police arrested Samim Masih and recovered three wine bottles from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Zia and recovered 25 cartridges from him.

Banigala police arrested Akram wanted in a criminal case while Golra police arrested Khurram Ejaz and Abdul Ghafar and recovered 210 gram hashish from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested Umer for having 1020 gram heroin while Ramana police arrested Nazim and Hamad besides recovery of a total of 1435 gram hashish from them.

Khanna police arrested Imran Ashraf and Shahzad Sharif and recovered a total of 20 liters alcohol from their possession.

Nilore police arrested two accused Zubair Allam and Waqar involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Sihala police arrested accused Gulsheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed 52 professional beggars, four proclaimed offenders and impounded 300 bikes at various police stations being driven without documents.