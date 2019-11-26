UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals In Capital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

19 held during crackdown against criminals in Capital

The police arrested 19 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested 19 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Shalimar police arrested a Nigerian National allegedly involved in supplying narcotics at educational institution and recovered 1210 grams hashish from him.

Women police arrested a house maid namely Nargis involved in theft case.

Kohsar police arrested Samim Masih and recovered three wine bottles from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Zia and recovered 25 cartridges from him.

Banigala police arrested Akram wanted in a criminal case while Golra police arrested Khurram Ejaz and Abdul Ghafar and recovered 210 gram hashish from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested Umer for having 1020 gram heroin while Ramana police arrested Nazim and Hamad besides recovery of a total of 1435 gram hashish from them.

Khanna police arrested Imran Ashraf and Shahzad Sharif and recovered a total of 20 liters alcohol from their possession.

Nilore police arrested two accused Zubair Allam and Waqar involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Sihala police arrested accused Gulsheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed 52 professional beggars, four proclaimed offenders and impounded 300 bikes at various police stations being driven without documents.

Related Topics

Police Nargis Criminals From

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

25 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

34 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.