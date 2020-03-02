19 held during crackdown against criminals in Islamabad

The police arrested 19 outlaws during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Monday said

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts,Bani Gala police arrested four accused identified a Haris Mehmood, Muhammad Afzal, Shezan Ilyas and Ajmal Hussain and recovered 7 bottles wine from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested an accused Wasal Rehman involved in kite selling.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Afaq Ali and Umer Farooq and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession. Ramna police arrested accused Javed Alam and recovered two bottles wine and five tin beer from him.

CIA police arrested an accused Haroon Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Nadir Khan and recovered 1.327 kilogram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested an accused Umer Farooq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested an accused Muhammad Sultan and recovered 1.150 kilogram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested an accused Sajjad Masood and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilore police arrested Imran and Saeed and recovered 325 gram hashish and 105 gram heroin from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two persons including Hasnain and Siddique wanted to police in a criminal case. During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders at various police stations.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that the social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.