FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested 19 people from various parts of the district and seized dozens of kites from them during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday the police team arrested 19 persons from Faizabad Pulli, Railway Colony,Susan Road and Mehndi Mohallah.

The police also recovered dozens of kites and bundle of chemically coated string from their possession.