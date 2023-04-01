19 held for getting free flour on fake tokens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 19 people on the charge of getting free flour at various distribution centres on fake tokens.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that five people including Amin Bilal, Asghar Ali, Adil, Naveed and Muhammad Danish were nabbed from Iqbal Stadium distribution point, six persons including Zeeshan, Andras Masih, Victor Masih, Enayat Sher, Umar Shehzad, Zeeshan were arrested from Kaleem Shaheed Park point, Imran Nazir and Muhammad Saeed were detained at Model Bazaar point Jhang Road, seven employees of the Irrigation Department were taken into custody from Landa Bazaar point, Asim Manzoor from Hockey Stadium point, Nadeem Ismaeel from Buchiana Mandi point and Muhsan Raza was arrested from Sandal Market Millat Town point.

The police recovered 57 bags of free flour and more than three dozens computerised national identity cards (CNICs) from their possession, while further investigation was under progress, he added.