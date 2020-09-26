UrduPoint.com
19 Held On Various Charges

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

19 held on various charges

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 19 people on various charges from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

The police arrested 8 drug traffickers and recovered 4.

59 kg hashish and 93 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 11 illicit weapon holders and recovered 5 pistols, 3 klashnikovs, 2 repeaters and arifle from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

