19 held on various charges

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 19 people on various charges from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police arrested 8 drug traffickers and recovered 4.

59 kg hashish and 93 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 11 illicit weapon holders and recovered 5 pistols, 3 klashnikovs, 2 repeaters and arifle from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.