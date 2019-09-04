UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

19 held over pillion riding; FRP police constable killed in DI Khan

The district police on Wednesday held 19 motorbikers over pillion riding in violation of Section 144 as imposed by the district administration for maintenance of peace during holy month of Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The district police on Wednesday held 19 motorbikers over pillion riding in violation of Section 144 as imposed by the district administration for maintenance of peace during holy month of Muharram.

The police stations of university, Kulachi, Dera Town and Paharpur during crackdown against pillion riding, apprehended 19 violators and registered cases against them under section 188.

Meanwhile a police constable of Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Imran Gandapur was shot dead by unknown persons while irrigating agricultural land in his native town, reported the brother of slain police constable to the Kulachi police station.

The Cantt police station nabbed a drug peddler and recovered two and half kg hashish from his custody which was concealed in hidden cavities of a car bearing registration No: LED-6757. The accused was identified Qayyum resident of Muryali.

