19 held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish and 161 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 people and recovered5 pistols, a repeater, a rifle, a gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.