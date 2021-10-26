19 Held With Contraband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:53 PM
Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
The police raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.
7 kg hashish and 161 litres liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 people and recovered5 pistols, a repeater, a rifle, a gun and a number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.