19 Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

19 held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 19 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 2.

54 Kg hashish and 92 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols, a carbine and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 3 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.

