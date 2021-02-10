UrduPoint.com
19 Held With Kite Flying Material In Faisalabad

Police arrested 19 shopkeepers and recovered 650 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested 19 shopkeepers and recovered 650 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that on the special instruction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, a crackdown was launched against kite-flying in Faisalabad.

During the drive, the police arrested 19 shopkeepers from Sitiana Road, Narwala Road, Narwala Chowk, Awan Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Madan Pura, Tonga Wala Chowk, Naimat Colony, Faisal Pulli Canal Road, Kashmir Chowk and Negahban Pura while dealing in kite-flying material.

The police recovered more than 650 kites, dozens of bundles of chemical coated string and otherparaphernalia from their possession.

The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation was underway.

