19 held with narcotics Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During a drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 19 accused.

The police recovered 2.825 kgs Hashish, 120 liters liquor, a Kalashnikov, 5 pistols 30 bore and 2 Rifles 444 bore from them.

The outlaws were identified as Rani Bibi, Azhar Iqbal, Hasnaat Rasool, Baber Hussain, Saifur Rehman, Nadir Khan,Badar Shahzad, Sunny Masieh, Akram, Shakeel, Hamid and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.