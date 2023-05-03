19 held with narcotics,weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown against criminals, on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 19 accused with narcotics, liquor and weapons.

According to police, Hajipura police arrested 10 accused and seized 14,550 gram hashish and 30 liters of liquor while three pistols were recovered from three accused besides arrestingsix criminals involved in serious cases.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.