19 houses searched during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday searched 49 shops, 19 houses and questioned 37 suspects in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police launched search operation in different areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order, the spokesman added.