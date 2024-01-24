19 injured in passenger bus-truck collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Nineteen people were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and truck at Daska-Gujranwala Road Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the accident took place at Othian Stop due to dense fog.

Those injured were identified as 20-year-old Muneeb, 45-year-old Basharat, 40-year-old Balquees Bibi, 20-year-old Arzoo, 45-year-old Shanaba Bibi, 18-year-old Hamad, 26-year-old Umair, 18-year old Shabbir, 33-year-old M Boota, 45-year-old Zafar, 70-year-old Khalid, 20-year-old Mehwish, 54-year-old Shaukat, 48-year-old Bashir, 40-year-old Parveen Bibi, 41-year-old Hamad, 35-year-old Nosheen Bibi, 19-year-old M. Ahad and 65-year-old Amanullah.

Rescue-1122 shifted eight injured to an area hospital, while the first aid was provided to 11 injured on-the-spot.