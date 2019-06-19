19 Injured In Sheikhupura Van-truck Collision
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 19 persons sustained injured in a truck van collision at Sheikhupura Motorway on early Wednesday Morning.
According to Rescue sources, the driver lost control over the passenger van due to over-speeding and rammed into the truck.
The injured including women and children were taken to District Headquarter hospital in Sheikhupura, where several injured were stated critical, rescue officials added.