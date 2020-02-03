19 injured in two accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 19 persons sustained multiple injuries in two different road traffic accidents in Faisalabad on Monday

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding passenger bus hit a loaded tractor-trolley which over turned on Sitiana road, near chak no.420. The accident caused injuries to 12 passengers who were provided first aid by Rescue 1122, while two serious ones were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital .

In other accident, seven persons suffered injuries when a speeding rickshaw collided with a motorcycle at Sammundri Road near third Pulli stop.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to a victim Sarfraz (30) ,resident of chak 388-GB ,while six others were shifted to THQ Hospital Sammundri. They included Hasan Nisar (20), his sister Aleeza Nisar (18) and mother Shubana Nisar (35) residents of Sitiana Bungalow, Kishwar Bibi (25), Shehzad (23) residents of Arif Wala, Akhtar (19). Condition of Hassan and Aleeza was started to be critical.