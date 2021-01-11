19 innocent students languishing in jails for 4 years: Untoo

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has strongly condemned the authorities for keeping 19 students in jail for the past four years in a fabricated murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has strongly condemned the authorities for keeping 19 students in jail for the past four years in a fabricated murder case.

He said said many of the detained youth including, Seerutul Hassan, were undergoing treatment for many ailments. Seerat has developed ulcers in stomach, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He maintained that all these students were innocent as the prosecution has failed to produce any witness, while they were being kept in jail on baseless grounds to prolong their detentions.

He deplored the occupational authorities have developed the habit of seeing Kashmiris in distress and pain as they take pleasure out of these inhuman acts.

The chairman appealed for an impartial probe by United Nations Rapporteur for Prisoners, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to bring an end the physical trauma to the innocent students as well as the victim families.