19 IUB Students Get Scholarships Worth Rs 4.3 Mln From PEEF
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has awarded a fully funded scholarship worth Rs 4.3 million to 19 students of the University College of Nursing Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar distributed the scholarship cheques among the students.
The Vice Chancellor thanked the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund's administration for providing the scholarships to nursing students.
Principal University College of Nursing Farhan Mukhtar, Director of Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr Asadullah Madani, Director of Financial Assistance Prof. Dr Areeba Khan, and other committee members were also present on this occasion.
