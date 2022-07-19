UrduPoint.com

19 July, The Day When Kashmiris Decided To Link Their Future With Pakistan: Ch. Shaheen Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) while terming 19th July as a defining moment in the Kashmir's history has said that it was on this historic date when Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with yet to born state of Pakistan In a statement issued on the occasion of Kashmir accession day, the DHF president Ch. Shaheen Iqbal while highlighting the significance of the day said that the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan.

Referring to partition plan the DHF leader said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically and culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri nation the Iqbal said that Kashmiris have witnessed relentless killings, widespread death and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces. During the decades' long struggle for right to self-determination, he stated that hundreds of thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled while the human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become order of the day.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion Ch. Shaheen Iqbal said that day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

