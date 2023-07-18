19 July, the day when Kashmiris decided to link their fate with Pakistan: JKNF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 18 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Tuesday, while terming 19th July as a defining moment in Kashmir's history, has said that it was on this historic date when the Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with the yet-to-born state of Pakistan.

According to a report, in his message from India's Infamous Tihar jail, the incarcerated JKNF Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan.

Referring to the partition plan of the sub-continent, the J & K National Front leader said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically and culturally, and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri nation, Chairman JKNF said that Kashmiris have witnessed relentless killings, widespread death, and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

During the decades-long struggle for the right to self-determination, he stated that hundreds of thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled, while the human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become the order of the day.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that the day was not far when Kashmiris will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation. APP-AHR.