19 Kanal State Land Retrieved

The district administration here on Wednesday retrieved state land worth Rs 2.85 million measuring 19 Kanal from the land grabbers

A Deputy Commissioner (DC) office spokesman said that under Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian, a special team launched an operation in Mouza Koror, tehsil Kotli Sattian and retrieved 19 Kanal state land worth Rs 28,500,000 from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

The land was repossessed on the special directives of DC, Muhammad Ali.

