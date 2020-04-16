19 kg hashish, ice, heroin recovered; three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Police Thursday thwarted two separate bids of narcotics smuggling and arrested three drug pushers within the limits of Sarband Police Station.

According to police a smuggler, identified as Awais, who was carrying contraband to Islamabad in a motor car was arrested during checking of vehicle.

Meanwhile two smugglers, Amjad and Sabit Shah who were trying to sneak out with narcotics in school bag were arrested by police in Sarband area.

19 kilogram hashish, 500 gram heroin and 300 gram ice drug was recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the smugglers and investigation was underway.