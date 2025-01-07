19 Khwarij terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces killed 19 Khwarij terrorists in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhunkhwa province where as three soldiers embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange.
“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, eight Khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District. In ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.
“In third engagement in Karak District, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij location as a result of which three Khwarij were sent to hell,” it said.
“However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the press release further said.
“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.
